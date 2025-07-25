Joe Root vs Ravindra Jadeja in Tests: Decoding the stats

A record-breaking Joe Root smashed a superb 150-run knock in the ongoing 4th Test versus India in Manchester. Root, who resumed the day on 11, went on to smash his 38th Test ton . He also became the 2nd-highest scorer in Tests during his epic knock. Root, who set several other records along the way, was dismissed by spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Here's more.

Duel Root averages 65.33 against Jadeja despite 9 dismissals As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has amassed 588 runs from 37 Test innings against Jadeja. He has faced 1,290 balls and owns a strike rate of 45.58. Meanwhile, Jadeja has dismissed Root 9 times. Root has smashed 53 fours and 2 sixes against Jadeja. In England, Root averages 119.33 vs Jadeja with 358 runs from 19 innings. Jadeja owns three dismissals.

Do you know? Jadeja is the most successful spinner against Root Jadeja is now the most successful spinner against Root in Tests. He broke a tie with Nathan Lyon of Australia (8 dismissals). Lyon has bowled to Root across 37 Test innings, same as Jadeja.