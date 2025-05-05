IPL: Which players have hit 5 sixes in an over?
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag, on May 4, etched his name in history books by hitting 5 sixes in an over in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
The incredible feat was achieved during Match 53 of IPL 2025 between hosts Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.
Parag's phenomenal feat puts him alongside several legends.
Here are the players with this feat.
#1
Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma, 2012, Bengaluru
As per Cricbuzz, Universe Boss Chris Gayle was the first-ever player to unlock this achievement.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Gayle unleashed a carnage against Pune Warriors India spinner Rahul Sharma, smashing five colossal sixes in a single over.
The over became the match's turning point, propelling RCB to victory.
The Royal Challengers chased down 183 in the final-ball thriller, with Gayle scoring 81 (48).
#2
Rahul Tewatia vs Sheldon Cotterell, 2020, Sharjah
In one of the most iconic turnarounds, Rahul Tewatia became a household name by smashing Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over.
It happened during the high-octane IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
Chasing 224 in Sharjah, RR looked down and out. However, Tewatia, who struggled initially, erupted in the 18th over with a breathtaking assault on Cottrell.
Tewatia's 5 successive sixes helped RR achieve one of the most successful IPL run-chases.
#3
Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel, 2021, Mumbai
The IPL 2021 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw Harshal Patel concede 37 runs in the first innings's final over.
It all happened when Ravindra Jadeja bludgeoned 5 sixes, a four, and capitalized on a no-ball to record the joint-most expensive over in IPL history. He hammered a 28-ball 62*.
The Yellow Army racked up 191/4 and won by 69 runs.
#4
Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal, 2023, Ahmedabad
Rinku Singh turned hero for Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in IPL 2023.
Rinku slammed a 48* from 21 balls and helped the Knights register their second win of this season.
Needing 28 off the last five balls, Rinku smoked Yash Dayal for 5 successive sixes.
Rinku became the first-ever player in T20 history to hit five consecutive sixes in a run-chase (20th over).
#5
Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali, 2025, Kolkata
Parag's exploits came in the 13th over of RR's run-chase (207).
He smashed KKR spinner Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes.
Thereafter, he smashed Varun Chakravarthy for another maximum, making it 6 successive maximums in the innings.
Despite Parag's brilliant 95 off just 45 balls, the Royals failed to win against KKR. They eventually lost the nail-biting match by just one run.