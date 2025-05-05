What's the story

Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag, on May 4, etched his name in history books by hitting 5 sixes in an over in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The incredible feat was achieved during Match 53 of IPL 2025 between hosts Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

Parag's phenomenal feat puts him alongside several legends.

Here are the players with this feat.