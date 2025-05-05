What's the story

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an interim injunction plea filed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its lawsuit against Uber Moto over a YouTube advertisement featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad player Travis Head.

In the 'Hyderabaddie' ad, Head is seen spray-painting "Royally Challenged Bengaluru" on a stadium signboard ahead of a fictional match.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee rejected the appeal, saying that the impugned ad does not call for any interference at this point.