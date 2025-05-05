Court rejects plea to remove Travis Head-featured ad disparaging RCB
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has dismissed an interim injunction plea filed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its lawsuit against Uber Moto over a YouTube advertisement featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad player Travis Head.
In the 'Hyderabaddie' ad, Head is seen spray-painting "Royally Challenged Bengaluru" on a stadium signboard ahead of a fictional match.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee rejected the appeal, saying that the impugned ad does not call for any interference at this point.
Observation
No need for court's interference: Judge
"The impugned advertisement is in the context of a game- cricket, a game of sportsmanship which in the opinion of this court does not call for any interference of any sort at this stage," the judge said.
"More so, since, in a case like the present one, interference by this court at this stage would tantamount to fall, allowing the plaintiff to run on water with assurances of their not falling. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed," she added.
Disparagement claim
RCB's argument against the advertisement
Advocate Shwetasree Majumder, appearing for RCB, contended the ad crossed the line from parody to commercial disparagement.
She alleged it used a derogatory version of their trademark and made RCB a laughing stock.
She went on to argue that Uber Moto, the commercial sponsor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team, utilized RCB's trademark in the course of its trade, namely its "deceptive variant," which was not permitted by law.
Response
Uber's defense of the advertisement
In response to RCB's claims, Uber's counsel Saikrishna Rajagopal argued that the ad was humorous and contextually relevant.
'The plaintiff has severely and massively discounted the sense of humor of the viewing public," he argued, adding that the phrase "Royally Challenged" was a light-hearted reference to RCB's chances in an upcoming match.
Rajagopal also denied any exclusive partnership between Uber or Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the company doesn't promote any single team.