India's YouTube ban leaves Pakistani cricketers, content creators struggling
What's the story
The Indian government blocked 16 YouTube channels owned by Pakistani cricket stars and popular content creators last month.
The move came after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
Those affected by the ban include renowned cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and popular creator Wasay Habib, both of whom have a massive following in India.
Financial impact
'Most of these channels rely heavily on Indian fan base'
The ban on these YouTube channels has raised concerns among several former Pakistani cricketers and influencers. They fear that their income could be significantly affected due to this restriction.
"A large portion of our viewership comes from India. One can't deny the fact that most of these channels rely heavily on their Indian fan base," a former cricketer told IANS.
Digital success
Akhtar's YouTube journey and its significance
Akhtar deserves a separate mention as he was among the first Pakistani cricketers to get a huge following on YouTube, with his popularity peaking around the 2019 ICC World Cup.
His content mainly revolved around India's cricketing feats and lauded top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
This trick got other former cricketers like Rameez Raja and Inzamam-ul-Haq to follow suit, cashing in on India-centric commentary on social media.
Revenue loss
YouTube ban affects monetization for Pakistani creators
A Lahore-based social media strategist noted that "for creators who depend on YouTube's monetization, losing Indian viewership means a steep drop in ad revenue."
The Indian government's crackdown on these channels was part of a larger initiative to combat misinformation and safeguard national security.
The crackdown has not just impacted cricketers but also top news channels like Geo News and Samaa TV.
Meanwhile, top entertainment celebrities like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam saw their Instagram accounts getting banned.