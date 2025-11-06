Devdutt Padikkal suffers 3rd successive failure versus SA-A: Stats

Devdutt Padikkal suffered his 3rd successive failure in the ongoing 2-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A. The 2nd unofficlal Test being held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw the southpaw perish for a paltry score of 5 on Day 1. Before this, he managed 6 and 5 in the 1st unofficial Test against SA-A. Here are further details.

Information Padikkal scores a 12-ball 5 Padikkal, who is in need of runs, was dismissed by Tiaan van Vuuren in the 1st innings. India were reduced to 59/4 with Padikkal having walked in when the score read 41/3. He faced only 12 balls during his stay at the crease.

Numbers Six failures across his last 9 FC innings With 11 runs in the 1st unofficial Test, and 5 runs now, Padikkal owns 3,179 runs from 49 First-Class matches (81 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. Recently, Padikkal featured in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy opener, scoring 96 and 19. Before that, he played both the unofficial Tests against Australia A. He scored 150 in the 1st clash and managed 1 and 5 in the 2nd.