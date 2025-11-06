4th T20I: Australia restrict India to 167/8; Ellis, Zampa shine

Australia 's bowlers put up a stellar performance, restricting India to 167/8 in the 4th T20I at Carrara Oval, Queensland, on Thursday. The Indian batters struggled to gain momentum after a wicketless Powerplay. Australia earlier elected to field. Seamer Nathan Ellis was once again on the money, taking three wickets. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa , who made a comeback, also scalped three wickets despite being expensive.

Bowling performance Ellis, Zampa dent India's innings Pacer Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia, taking 3/21 in four overs. His usual variations proved effective against the Indian batsmen. The Aussie pacer dismissed Shivam Dube (22), Shubman Gill (46), and Washington Sundar (12). Zampa also had a major impact, picking up three wickets despite conceding 45 runs from his four overs. He dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma (28) before removing Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3).

Milestone Ellis reaches 50 T20I wickets Ellis, who made his T20I debut in August 2021, has completed 50 wickets in the format. He became only the fifth Australian with this feat, joining Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. In 31 T20Is, Ellis now has 50 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.48. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, 16 of his wickets have come against India.

Information Most wickets in 2025 Australia-India T20I series Ellis has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20I series against India. He is currently the leading wicket-taker, having recorded nine scalps from four innings at an average of 11.44. He returned 3/36 against India in Hobart.