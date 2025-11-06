Dhruv Jurel has hit a ton against SA-A in Bengaluru (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

2nd unofficial Test, Dhruv Jurel hammers century versus SA-A: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:04 pm Nov 06, 202504:04 pm

What's the story

Dhruv Jurel has hit a century for India A on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. Jurel walked in when India A were 59/4. Thereafter, Jurel held his fort as India lost wickets (126/7). A 79-run stand followed between Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav before the former reached his century.