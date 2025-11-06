2nd unofficial Test, Dhruv Jurel hammers century versus SA-A: Stats
Dhruv Jurel has hit a century for India A on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. Jurel walked in when India A were 59/4. Thereafter, Jurel held his fort as India lost wickets (126/7). A 79-run stand followed between Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav before the former reached his century.
Jurel shows his class for India A, hammers 132*
Jurel completed his ton moments after SA-A got Kuldeep Yadav's wicket. It has been a superb hand from Jurel, who showed his mettle (132*) as the rest of the side struggled with the bat. Jurel played a key part, helping India get to 255/10.
4th century in FC cricket and 2,000 runs
Jurel's knock had 12 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 30th First-Class match (43 innings), Jurel hammered his 4th century (50s: 13). The wicketkeeper batter has surpassed 2,000 First-Class runs (2,019). He came into this contest with 1,887 runs under his belt at a solid average of 51. Recently, Jurel played 2 Tests for India against West Indies, scoring 125, 44 and 6*.