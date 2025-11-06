'Bigg Boss 19' fallout: Baseer slams showmakers for ignoring audience

Baseer Ali, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has been openly criticizing the show's makers. He has alleged that they are biased and that host Salman Khan didn't support him during Weekend Ka Vaar. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he also accused the producers of ignoring audience feedback.

Discontent 'It is just a little disheartening...' Ali said, "Maine out of India reality shows dekhe hai..." "Jab audience social media pe aa kar awaz uthati hai, ki we want this contestant back, etc, the feedback is taken." "It is just a little disheartening for me ki humare itne bade... showmakers hain...wo log audience ko sun hi nahi rahe hai." "I am not saying ki mujhe andar le aao. I am just talking about listening to your own audience...Bana to audience ke liye rahe ho na."

Show control He also said the show is 'too controlled' this season Ali also criticized the makers for being "too controlled" this season. In an old chat with Viral Bhayani, he had said, "In a way, it feels very controlled because of this new collaboration between Colors, Jio, and Endemol (now Banijay). I think that's the result of this change." He added that earlier when it was just Endemol and Colors, they had complete control over the show's direction.

Show's trajectory Ali added that he doesn't know who is leading it Ali had also told Zoom that even nine weeks into the show, it was still unclear who was in the lead. "But I have said this many times that I don't understand who is leading this show. Who is this show about?" he asked. "Because spending 8-9 weeks in a house and not even knowing who it's about, who is leading and who's behind... it leaves you in blank space," he added.