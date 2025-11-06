Instagram 'friend' invites Lucknow teen for joyride; later gangraped
A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly gang-raped by three men after she met one of them, identified as Vimal Yadav, on Instagram. The incident occurred on November 2 when the girl was lured into a Scorpio SUV by Vimal and his friends Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla under the pretext of a joyride. They then took her to a hotel room where they allegedly raped her for two days.
Locked up for 2 days
The accused allegedly locked her in the hotel room, taking turns sexually abusing her. The girl's mother claimed in her complaint that the accused also bit her daughter's body and took away her phone. Following the girl's pleadings, the accused allegedly left her a short distance from her home and fled on Tuesday afternoon, per India Today. Before leaving, they threatened to circulate the footage of the incident if she told anyone.
Investigation progress
Case registered under POCSO Act
The girl's mother has lodged a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station after the incident. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While Piyush and Shubham have been arrested, Vimal is still at large. Sarojini Nagar Inspector Rajdev Ram Prajapati said that the girl will be sent for a medical examination and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.