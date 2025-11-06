The incident occurred on November 2

Instagram 'friend' invites Lucknow teen for joyride; later gangraped

A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly gang-raped by three men after she met one of them, identified as Vimal Yadav, on Instagram. The incident occurred on November 2 when the girl was lured into a Scorpio SUV by Vimal and his friends Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla under the pretext of a joyride. They then took her to a hotel room where they allegedly raped her for two days.