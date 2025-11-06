Next Article
Boy hangs self after father scolds him for playing games
India
A 13-year-old boy named Vishnu from Kurendra village, Rajasthan, died by suicide on Wednesday after his father scolded him for playing mobile games.
Vishnu, a Class 8 student, went to his room after the argument.
When he didn't come out for dinner, his family found him hanging.
Vishnu was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police say initial findings suggest he was deeply upset over being reprimanded.
No charges have been filed so far, and police are still looking into what happened as of November 6.