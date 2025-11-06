TV stars Aishwarya, Neil file for divorce after 4 years?

TV stars Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who met on set, have reportedly filed for divorce after four years of marriage. "Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now," a source told News18 Showsha. "They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon." They added, "We are not sure how the problem between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now heading ways."

Relationship timeline How Bhatt-Sharma's love story unfolded Bhatt and Sharma first crossed paths on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, portraying Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, leading to their marriage in 2021. The couple later participated in reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17 together. However, fans started speculating about trouble in their relationship after they stopped making joint public appearances.

Statement issued Sharma's reaction to divorce rumors in June In June, Sharma addressed the ongoing rumors through an Instagram story. She urged people to stop spreading misinformation about her. "I have been silent for a long time... But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful," she wrote.