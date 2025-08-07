'Felt disgusted, unsafe': Man flashes at model in board daylight  

A model and content creator, Soni Singh, has alleged that she was harassed in broad daylight near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on August 2. The incident occurred around 11:00am when she was waiting for a cab after returning from Jaipur . While waiting, Singh claimed that a man started circling her and made her feel extremely uncomfortable by staring at her deliberately.

Online awareness Singh attempted to contact emergency helplines "He was circling, and he was constantly staring at me. Initially, I ignored it, but then I noticed his pants were unzipped. He kept staring and started masturbating in front of me," Singh said in a video. "He was very aware of what he was doing. He was making me feel uncomfortable. I felt disgusted," she added. After the incident, Singh attempted to contact emergency helplines but was unsuccessful. She then booked another cab and reached home safely.

Safety concerns Singh slams immediate police response Later, she shared her experience on social media, raising concerns about women's safety in public spaces. Singh also slammed the immediate police response, saying even the women's helpline didn't help her at that time. "It was shocking to feel so helpless in the middle of the day. Why are women still unsafe in public? There needs to be stricter action," she wrote. She also expressed concerns over ride-hailing services' safety protocols after her original cab driver remained unresponsive.