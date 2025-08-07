'Act within law, not like crook': SC pulls up ED

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s low conviction rates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stressed that the ED cannot "act like a crook" and must operate "within the four corners of law." "After 5000 cases, less than 10 convictions. We are equally concerned about the image of ED," Justice Bhuyan said.

Investigation concerns ASG's arguments on ECIRs and investigations The court's comments came while hearing review petitions against its July 2022 ruling in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India. The ruling had upheld the ED's powers under the PMLA. Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued that one of the reasons for the low conviction rate in PMLA cases is that the "rich and powerful use a powerful battery of lawyers and file so many applications."

Argument Review can't be an appeal in disguise: ASG Raju went on to say that review petitions cannot be maintained since they are essentially appeals disguised as reviews. "If the review is accepted, it would be tantamount to rewriting the judgment of Vijay Madanlal, which cannot be permitted," he said. "Review can't be an appeal in disguise. Review cannot be for asking. They have to make out an exceptionally strong case for review," he said.