Odisha: 3 men, including brother-in-law, raped 11-year-old tribal girl
An 11-year-old tribal girl from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly raped multiple times by three men—one of whom is her own brother-in-law and another a minor.
The arrests happened on August 6 after her mother filed a police complaint earlier this week.
All three face charges under several sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
Minor accused sent to Child Protection Home
Police say the accused lured the girl to different locations between June and July for repeated assaults.
Medical exams have been completed, and the victim has given her statement before a magistrate.
The minor accused has been sent to a Child Protection Home, while the two adults are in judicial custody as investigations continue to ensure justice in this deeply troubling case.