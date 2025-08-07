Next Article
Elephant walks 95km for treatment, owner ignores state rules
A 48-year-old elephant named Maniki was made to walk almost 95km for medical treatment in Assam, even though state rules say injured elephants should travel by vehicle.
Her owner, Ruchi Chetia from Jorhat, reportedly ignored these guidelines and had Maniki walk with a mahout on her back, sparking outrage over animal cruelty.
Authorities step in after local resident rescues Maniki
Maniki, who already had a bent foreleg from an old injury, managed just 36km in six days before being rescued by a local resident on August 6.
Authorities stepped in the next day—giving her treatment and ordering rest.
Now, officials have told the owner to arrange proper truck transport with medical support for Maniki's care and are considering legal action for breaking animal welfare rules.