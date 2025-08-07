Uttarkashi flash floods: 50 people still missing, rescue ops on
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi on August 5 led to flash floods and landslides, hitting Dharali village and nearby areas hard.
Homes are damaged, roads are blocked, and key routes are cut off.
By August 7, rescue teams—including the Army and NDRF—had saved 70 civilians, and 65 people were airlifted to Matli, but over 50 are still missing.
Rescuers are using ground-penetrating radars, trained dogs, and helicopters to find survivors and get the injured to hospitals in Dehradun and Rishikesh.
More than 225 personnel are working nonstop under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's watch.
Floods have made it tough to reach places like Gangotri—landslides have wrecked roads and even some helipads aren't working.
With more heavy rain expected, all schools and Anganwadi centers in Uttarkashi were closed on August 7 for safety.