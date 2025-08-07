Uttarkashi flash floods: 50 people still missing, rescue ops on India Aug 07, 2025

A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi on August 5 led to flash floods and landslides, hitting Dharali village and nearby areas hard.

Homes are damaged, roads are blocked, and key routes are cut off.

By August 7, rescue teams—including the Army and NDRF—had saved 70 civilians, and 65 people were airlifted to Matli, but over 50 are still missing.