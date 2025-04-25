Hazlewood traps Yashasvi Jaiswal for third time in IPL (Stats)
In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Josh Hazlewood took the wicket of Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The Australian pacer got Jaiswal out for 49 runs off just 19 balls, giving RCB their second breakthrough in the game.
This dismissal was especially sweet for Hazlewood as Jaiswal had hit him earlier in the match.
Here we decode their rivalry.
Tactical play
Hazlewood's strategic dismissal of Jaiswal
The crucial wicket of Jaiswal fell in the sixth over of RR's chase.
Hazlewood changed to around the wicket and bowled a short ball that rose sharply at the left-handed batter.
Jaiswal misplayed a pull shot straight to mid-wicket where Romario Shepherd took an easy catch.
Notably, there were two separate instances of Jaiswal hitting three successive boundaries against Hazlewood in the game.
However, the pacer had the last laugh as RCB successfully defended 205.
Rivalry
Joint-most dismissals versus Jaiswal
Notably, Hazlewood trapped Jaiswal when RR and RCB met earlier in the season as well.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has now dismissed the RR opener thrice across four IPL meetings.
Hazlewood now joins his Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis as the bowler to have dismissed Jaiswal the joint-most times in IPL.
However, Jaiswal has smashed Hazlewood 81 runs off just 32 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 253.12 (11 fours, 5 sixes).
Jaiswal
2,000 IPL runs loading for Jaiswal
Notably, Jaiswal has been a standout performer for RR in IPL 2025.
The left-handed batsman has scored 356 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 148.95, including four half-centuries (Average: 39.55).
Overall, Jaiswal has now raced to 1,963 runs at 33.27 in the IPL. The tally includes 13 fifties besides a couple of tons.
Hazlewood
Brilliant show from Hazlewood
Hazlewood's final spell helped RCB snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. His final figures read 4-0-33-4.
With his latest effort, Hazlewood has raced to 16 wickets in nine matches at an incredible average of 17.18 in IPL 2025.
He now has the joint-most wickets this season with Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna.
He also completed 50 wickets in the IPL during his spell. Having played 36 games, he has raced to 51 wickets at 21.27.