What's the story

In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Josh Hazlewood took the wicket of Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Australian pacer got Jaiswal out for 49 runs off just 19 balls, giving RCB their second breakthrough in the game.

This dismissal was especially sweet for Hazlewood as Jaiswal had hit him earlier in the match.

Here we decode their rivalry.