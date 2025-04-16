What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal has powered Rajasthan Royals with yet another superb knock in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Jaiswal slammed a 37-ball 51 in Match 32 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The star opener stepped up after RR attempted to chase down 189. He added 61 runs with his opening partner Sanju Samson.

Here are the key stats.