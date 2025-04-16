Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his third fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal has powered Rajasthan Royals with yet another superb knock in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.
Jaiswal slammed a 37-ball 51 in Match 32 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The star opener stepped up after RR attempted to chase down 189. He added 61 runs with his opening partner Sanju Samson.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Another remarkable knock from Jaiswal
Jaiswal once again came out with a positive intent, especially against DC seamer Mitchell Starc.
The youngster played his strokes to bolster the Capitals in the powerplay. He continued his assault despite losing Samson, who retired hurt with injury.
Jaiswal then took RR past 100 along with Nitish Rana. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. His knock had 3 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
Successive half-centuries from Jaiswal
Jaiswal brought up his third half-century of the ongoing IPL season. His other fifty-plus scores came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (75) and Punjab Kings (67).
In six matches this season, the star batter has slammed 233 runs from seven games at an average of 38.83. His strike-rate reads 139.52.
Jaiswal has raced to 1,840 runs from 60 games (12 half-centuries and two tons).
Information
Jaiswal gets past 3,200 T20 runs
In Delhi, Jaiswal also raced past 3,200 runs in T20 cricket. In 111 T20s, the star Indian batter has a strike-rate of nearly 150. As many as 723 of his T20 runs have come for Team India.