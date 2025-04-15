What's the story

Albeit in a losing cause, Ravi Bishnoi bowled a fine spell for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium.

He dismissed the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja cheaply as CSK suffered inroads while chasing 167.

Meanwhile, this was the third occasion of the leg-spinner dismissing Tripathi in T20 cricket.

Here we decode their rivalry.