Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed Rahul Tripathi thrice in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Ravi Bishnoi bowled a fine spell for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium.
He dismissed the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja cheaply as CSK suffered inroads while chasing 167.
Meanwhile, this was the third occasion of the leg-spinner dismissing Tripathi in T20 cricket.
Here we decode their rivalry.
Scalp
Bishnoi's strategic entry turns the tide
Bishnoi was introduced in the seventh over and he made an immediate impact.
His maiden wicket was that of Tripathi, who miscalculated a tossed-up delivery and hit it straight back to Bishnoi himself.
This wicket dented CSK's momentum heavily as they were on a roll then.
Commentator Sunil Gavaskar hailed Bishnoi's skillful deception in flight that resulted in Tripathi's wicket.
Notably, the batter walked back for a 10-ball 9.
Rivalry
Bishnoi's dominance versus Tripathi
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the third instance of Bishnoi trapping Tripathi across six T20 meetings.
The batter has garnered just 29 runs off 34 balls in this battle at a paltry strike rate of 85.29 (2 fours).
Two of Tripathi's dismissals versus the leggie have come in the IPL.
Notably, the CSK batter has now fallen to spin thrice across as many innings in IPL 2025.
Jadeja's downfall
Impressive spell from Bishnoi
Bishnoi's second wicket was Ravindra Jadeja, who went for a lofted shot off a slightly tossed-up delivery but couldn't get the height.
Aiden Markram took the catch easily at long-on, registering another big wicket for LSG.
He eventually finished his spell with 2/18 from four overs.
However, this could not prevent CSK from chasing down 167 at the Ekana Stadium.
Stats
Here are their IPL stats
Tripathi has had a horrendous season so far, managing just 55 runs from five innings.
Overall, he has raced to 2,291 runs from 100 IPL matches at 26.33 (50s: 12). His strike rate is an impressive 137.84.
Bishnoi now boasts eight wickets from seven matches this season though his economy (10.73) is on the higher side.
The two-fer against CSK has taken his IPL tally to 71 wickets from 73 matches (ER: 8.09).