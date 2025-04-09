A look at highest T20 totals in Mullanpur
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, to register their third win of IPL 2025.
Priyansh Arya scored a blistering century as PBKS finished at 219/6, the highest IPL total in Mullanpur. The Super Kings were later restricted to 201/5.
Notably, PBKS also slammed the third-highest T20 total on this ground. Have a look at this list.
#1
238/2 by J&K vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2022
As per Cricbuzz, Indian domestic side Jammu & Kashmir owns the highest-ever T20 total at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur
They racked up 238/2 against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).
J&K won by a massive 173 runs as they bowled out AP for 65 (15.4 overs). Abid Mushtaq and Vivrant Sharma took four wickets each.
#2
225/3 by Bengal vs Puducherry, 2023
The second-highest T20 total at this venue also came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in 2023.
Being invited to bat, Bengal compiled 225/3 in 20 overs against Puducherry. Abhishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, and Shahbaz Ahmed played substantial knocks.
Puducherry were later bowled out for 163 in the final. Akash Deep and Ishan Porel took two wickets each.
#3
219/6 by PBKS vs CSK, 2025
As mentioned, PBKS's 219/6 against CSK is now the highest IPL total in Mullanpur, and the third-highest in overall T20s.
PBKS also smacked the joint fourth-highest innings total against the Super Kings in the IPL, with Mumbai Indians's 219/6 in Delhi in 2021.
For PBKS, Priyansh Arya stole the show with the joint fourth-fastest ton in IPL history (39 balls).