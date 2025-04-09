What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, to register their third win of IPL 2025.

Priyansh Arya scored a blistering century as PBKS finished at 219/6, the highest IPL total in Mullanpur. The Super Kings were later restricted to 201/5.

Notably, PBKS also slammed the third-highest T20 total on this ground. Have a look at this list.