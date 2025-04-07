IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Presenting key player battles
What's the story
The 22nd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Punjab Kings host Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 8.
The Super Kings eye redemption after losing three successive games, whereas PBKS are flying high with two wins in three games.
The impending battle offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja
One of the biggest player battles in the upcoming encounter would be between PBKS's Glenn Maxwell and CSK's Ravindra Jadeja.
Maxwell, who has the ability to turn the tide single-handedly, has fallen to Jadeja as many as seven times in 16 T20 innings (six dismissals in the IPL).
Although Maxwell strikes at 155.71 in this battle, Jadeja certainly has the upper hand.
#2
Shreyas Iyer vs Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. His attacking mode has grabbed eyeballs.
However, his pursuit to attack is prone to early dismissals. This can be exploited by CSK's Khaleel Ahmed, who has dismissed Iyer twice in six T20 innings.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has a strike-rate of 125.00 against Ahmed in T20s.
#3
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Iyer's counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad could be exposed to spin early on, in Mullanpur.
Although the wicket here aids pacers, his match-up against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be on the radar.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has dismissed Gaikwad twice in five T20 innings. The CSK skipper's strike-rate against Chahal plunges to 115.00.
This promises to be another key player battle.
#4
Shivam Dube vs Arshdeep Singh
The dangerous Shivam Dube has been playing as CSK's impact player of late.
Dube, who keeps the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs, can quickly take the game away.
He can be stopped by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The PBKS pacer has dismissed Dube twice in four T20 innings.
However, the CSK batter has struck at 146.66 off 15 balls against Arshdeep.