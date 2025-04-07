IPL 2025: CSK eye redemption, set to face PBKS
What's the story
Match 22 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Punjab Kings host Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 8.
The Super Kings have slumped to the bottom half of IPL 2025 standings (ninth), suffering three successive defeats. Lack of intent in run-chases have perturbed them.
On the other hand, PBKS are flying high with two wins in three games.
Here's the preview.
Conditions
Pitch report and streaming details
PBKS's home ground, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the match.
The surface here is usually batting-friendly and has plenty of help for fast bowlers. A fierce Jofra Archer showed his class here against PBKS in the previous encounter.
The upcoming match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Rivalry
Head-to-head record: PBKS vs CSK
The rivalry between these two teams is neck-to-neck, with Chennai Super Kings having a slight upper hand.
In their 30 IPL meetings, CSK have won 16 times. Meanwhile, PBKS has emerged victorious on 14 occasions. The two teams beat each other once in IPL 2024.
Notably, CSK and PBKS are yet to square off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Team performance
PBKS: Two wins in three games
Punjab Kings have had a solid start to their IPL 2025 campaign. This has become the fourth season wherein PBKS won their opening two games, as per Cricbuzz.
However, their last game ended in a defeat against Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs. They lost while chasing 206, with Nehal Wadhera scoring an impressive 62 (41).
The Shreyas Iyer-led side has everything it takes to be back on the winning track.
Team performance
CSK: A disappointing season so far
Barring the first game, where they beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, CSK have had a disappointing run so far.
The following game witnessed the first instance of CSK losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home (Chennai) since the inaugural edition (2008).
Delhi Capitals too breached the Chepauk fortress, defeating CSK by 25 runs. Notably, CSK have lost their last three games while chasing (also lost to RR).
Besides, there has been a lot of debate around MS Dhoni's future with CSK.
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XI
PBKS (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Priyansh Arya.
CSK (Probable XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact players: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) and Shivam Dube (CSK).