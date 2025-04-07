What's the story

Match 22 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Punjab Kings host Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 8.

The Super Kings have slumped to the bottom half of IPL 2025 standings (ninth), suffering three successive defeats. Lack of intent in run-chases have perturbed them.

On the other hand, PBKS are flying high with two wins in three games.

Here's the preview.