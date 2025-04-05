Sanju Samson back as RR skipper in clash versus PBKS
After playing as an Impact Player in Rajasthan Royals' first three games of the IPL 2025 season, Sanju Samson has returned as captain for the side's clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday.
In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag led the Royals.
Match 18 of the IPL 2025 season saw PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer win the toss and elect to bowl first.
Here are further details.
Samson excited to be back as RR skipper
At the toss, Samson said he is pretty happy to bat first and put on a decent total in Chandigarh's Mullanpur.
On playing as an Impact Sub earlier, Samson said he could feel what the coaches would be going through, adding he was a bit restless and helpless. However, he is excited to be back now.
RR are currently placed ninth in the standings
RR are currently third in the IPL 2025 standings. They have won once and lost twice from three matches with their NRR being -1.112. On the other hand, PBKS have won both their matches so far and are aiming to clock three straight wins.
How has Samson performed in IPL 2025?
In 3 matches, Samson owns 99 runs for RR at an average of 33. He has slammed one fifty (66). Samson owns a strike rate worth 154.68. He has smoked 10 fours and 5 sixes.