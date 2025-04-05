What's the story

After playing as an Impact Player in Rajasthan Royals' first three games of the IPL 2025 season, Sanju Samson has returned as captain for the side's clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag led the Royals.

Match 18 of the IPL 2025 season saw PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer win the toss and elect to bowl first.

Here are further details.