Varun Chakravarthy claims 3/22 versus SRH in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was sensational for his side versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens on Thursday.
The premier leg-spinner shone with figures worth 3/22 from his 4 overs.
SRH were chasing a target of 201 runs but fell short, managing 120/10 in 16.4 overs.
Here are further details.
Bowling
A quality spell from Chakravarthy
SRH were reduced to 9/3 in 2.1 overs. After 5 overs, they reached 29/3 as Ajinkya Rahane introduced Chakravarthy in the final over of the powerplay. He conceded 4 runs to start his spell.
In his next over, Chakravarthy gave away 7 runs.
Chakravarthy sent Aniket Verma back in his 3rd over before dismissing Pat Cummins and Simarjeet Singh in his final over.
Wickets
Chakravarthy races to 25 IPL scalps at Eden Gardens
Chakravarthy conceded at 5.50 runs an over. He bowled 11 dot balls and was hit four two fours.
The right-arm spinner has raced to 89 scalps from 75 IPL matches at an average of 23.55. His economy rate is 7.49.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 25 scalps at Eden Gardens from 17 matches at 23.
Meanwhile, versus SRH, he owns 14 scalps at 25.85.