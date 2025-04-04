What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was sensational for his side versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The premier leg-spinner shone with figures worth 3/22 from his 4 overs.

SRH were chasing a target of 201 runs but fell short, managing 120/10 in 16.4 overs.

Here are further details.