What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a dramatic batting collapse against Mumbai Indians in Match 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

They were bowled out for 116 before MI chased down in 12.5overs.

The early dismissal of Quinton de Kock proved particularly damaging for KKR as he fell to Deepak Chahar.

The latter has now dismissed QDK five times in the IPL.