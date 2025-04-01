IPL: How Quinton de Kock has fared against Deepak Chahar
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a dramatic batting collapse against Mumbai Indians in Match 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
They were bowled out for 116 before MI chased down in 12.5overs.
The early dismissal of Quinton de Kock proved particularly damaging for KKR as he fell to Deepak Chahar.
The latter has now dismissed QDK five times in the IPL.
Early setback
How Chahar outfoxed de Kock
De Kock went for an ambitious lofted drive over mid-off but failed to connect properly, allowing Ashwani Kumar to take an easy catch.
Chahar dismissed the Proteas batter on his first delivery of the match's second over. This was followed by Trent Boult's dismissal of Sunil Narine for a duck in the very first over.
KKR were 2/2 and eventually perished for 116.
Battle
QDK vs Chahar in IPL
As mentioned, Chahar has dismissed QDK five times in the IPL.
According to ESPNcricinfo, in 13 innings, the former SA batter has scored 109 off 87 balls against Chahar. His strike-rate reads 125.28.
De Kock has hammered the Indian seamer for 11 fours and 6 sixes. The overall battle includes as many as 47 dot balls.
IPL stats
Stats of de Kock and Chahar
In 110 IPL matches, De Kock has raced to 3,259 runs at an average of 31.64. He has a strike-rate of 134.61.
The star batter, who has represented six IPL teams, owns two tons and 24 half-centuries.
On the other hand, Chahar has tallied 81 wickets from 84 matches at an average of 28.35. He earlier played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.