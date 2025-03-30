Ansari broke the 81-run stand between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis by dismissing the latter in the 10th over.

Du Plessis wanted to slog Ansari but found the fielder instead at deep mid-wicket. Fraser-McGurk was his next victim. He chipped the ball right back to the bowler.

KL Rahul, who made his debut for DC, got castled by Ansari after a failed sweep.