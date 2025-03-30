Zeeshan Ansari takes three-fer for SRH in defeat against DC
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's debutant spinner Zeeshan Ansari was the lone wicket-taker for his side against Delhi Capitals in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season in Vizag on Sunday.
Ansari claimed 3/42 in his 4 overs.
DC, who were chasing a target of 164 runs, got to 166/3, claiming a massive 7-wicket win in 16 overs.
The SRH bowlers struggled to provide stiff contest.
Spell
A quality wicket-taking spell for Ansari
Ansari broke the 81-run stand between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis by dismissing the latter in the 10th over.
Du Plessis wanted to slog Ansari but found the fielder instead at deep mid-wicket. Fraser-McGurk was his next victim. He chipped the ball right back to the bowler.
KL Rahul, who made his debut for DC, got castled by Ansari after a failed sweep.
Information
Ansari shines on his IPL debut
Ansari made his IPL debut for SRH in this contest. He conceded at 10.50 runs an over and averages 14 after this match. The 25-year-old, played just his 2nd T20 match. His maiden T20 outing was for UP against Uttarakhand in 2019 SMAT.
