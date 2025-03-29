NZ's Nathan Smith claims his maiden ODI four-fer: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling contest at Napier's McLean Park, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by a comprehensive 73 runs.
The match witnessed Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell's brilliant 199-run partnership, which played a key role in setting a daunting 345-run target for the visitors.
Despite Babar Azam's brave attempt to chase down the target, Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul proved to be the difference-maker for the home side.
Here we look at Smith's stats.
Steady chase
Babar Azam's steady innings keeps Pakistan in the hunt
Pakistan started their chase on a confident note, courtesy of some good contributions from the top order and a calm innings from Babar Azam.
Openers Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan gave a steady start, adding 83 runs.
Babar then anchored the innings with a well-paced 78 off 83 balls, mixing caution with aggression.
He was well complimented by Salman Agha (58 off 48) as Pakistan were once placed at 249/3.
Match-deciding spell
Nathan Smith's 4-wicket haul secures victory for New Zealand
Pakistan's chase turned on its head after Babar Azam's dismissal in the 39th over as Smith and other New Zealand bowlers tightened their grip on the game.
Smith, who had earlier sent Usman Khan back, returned to clean up the tail with phenomenal figures of 4/60 in 8.1 overs.
Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Akif Javed were his other victims.
Jacob Duffy (2/57) also chipped in by sending Agha Salman back.
Spell
Career-best figures for Smith
Smith, who claimed 4/60 in 8.1 overs, recorded his best ODI figures, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has now raced to 11 wickets from nine games as his economy of 7.03 is on the higher side.
Six of his scalps have come in three outings against Pakistan. Notably, this was also his maiden four-fer in the List A format.
Kiwis recover
Chapman's century and Mitchell's contribution lead New Zealand's recovery
Despite being reduced to 50/3, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell pulled off a stunning recovery for New Zealand.
Chapman spearheaded the fightback with a brilliant knock of 132 runs off 111 balls, while Mitchell added a steady 76 runs off 84 balls.
Their partnership not only steadied the innings but also set a solid platform for a strong finish.
Debutant Muhammad Abbas (52 off 26 balls) further boosted New Zealand's total with his quick-fire half-century. NZ hence finished at 344/9.