In a thrilling contest at Napier's McLean Park, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by a comprehensive 73 runs.

The match witnessed Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell's brilliant 199-run partnership, which played a key role in setting a daunting 345-run target for the visitors.

Despite Babar Azam's brave attempt to chase down the target, Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul proved to be the difference-maker for the home side.

Here we look at Smith's stats.