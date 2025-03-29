What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match, played on March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw RCB win by a whopping 50 runs.

This was RCB's first win at CSK's home ground in 17 years. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's post-game comment has sparked widespread outrage.

