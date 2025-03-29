CSK captain's 'just 50 runs' remark after loss sparks outrage
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match, played on March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw RCB win by a whopping 50 runs.
This was RCB's first win at CSK's home ground in 17 years. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's post-game comment has sparked widespread outrage.
Here's more.
Captain's comments
Gaikwad downplays 50-run loss in post-match interview
As mentioned in a post-match interview, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made comments that have sparked outrage among fans.
He said, "Still happy that we didn't lose by a big margin, it was only 50 runs."
Despite the loss, Gaikwad was glad that his side didn't lose by a bigger margin.
His remarks have received mixed reactions from fans on social media platforms.
Match analysis
Gaikwad reflects on CSK's performance and RCB's momentum
Gaikwad admitted the fielding was poor, saying, "Bad day in the fielding cost us."
He stressed that while chasing an extra 20 runs on a tough wicket, a different batting approach is required.
The CSK captain also highlighted how RCB batters kept their momentum through the innings, culminating in a powerful finish by Tim David in the last over.
"I still feel 170 was a par score on this wicket," he further added.
Game recap
Match highlights: RCB's strong score and CSK's batting struggles
RCB set a daunting target of 197 runs, having scored 196/7 in their 20 overs.
Captain Rajat Patidar spearheaded his side with a brilliant half-century (51 off 32 balls).
CSK could only reach 146/8 in their innings.
Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18), and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were instrumental in breaking CSK's batting order.
Twitter Post
X post by an outraged fan
IN THE END WE DIDNT LOSE BY A BIG MARGIN, JUST LOST BY 50 RUNS.— Ojas Naidu🇮🇳 (@Cricky_Nerd) March 28, 2025
ARE YOU ALRIGHT MY BROTHER RUTURAJ?