Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket superstar Virat Kohli is on the brink of breaking Don Bradman's record, needing just two more centuries on Australian soil.

Despite a shaky start in the first Test at Perth Stadium, Kohli bounced back with an unbeaten 100, contributing to India's massive target of 534 for Australia.

Kohli's dedication to his team and his wife's support have been instrumental in his success, as he continues to chase down Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test runs Down Under. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli has 10 international tons in Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli set to break this Don Bradman record

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:29 am Dec 03, 202409:29 am

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of making history by possibly breaking a 76-year-old record of Australian legend Don Bradman. The record in question is for the most international centuries scored by a batter in a foreign country. Bradman set the benchmark with 11 centuries from 19 matches in England, between 1930 and 1948.

Performance review

Kohli's impressive record in Australia

Kohli has already scored 10 centuries from 43 matches on Australian soil, since his 2011 debut. His runs total 2,710 at an average of 54.20, with the highest score being 169 back in December 2014 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This makes him just one century away from equaling Bradman's record and two from breaking it. Seven of Kohli's ton in Australia have come in Tests. The remaining three have been recorded in ODIs.

Recent form

Kohli's recent performance and upcoming challenges

In the first Test at the Perth Stadium, Kohli scored his 30th Test hundred, aiding India to set a mammoth target of 534 for Australia. Despite a poor first innings where he was dismissed for just five runs by Josh Hazlewood, Kohli made a strong comeback in the second with an unbeaten 100 off 143 balls. It included eight fours and two sixes.

Team spirit

Kohli's dedication to his team and country

After his brilliant show, Kohli thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for her constant support. He said, "I take pride in performing for my country. The fact that she is here makes it even more special for me." He added he would do everything to help the team win, and not just think about himself.

Stats

Presenting Kohli's Test record in Australia

Across 14 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with a top score of 169, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes seven centuries and four half-centuries. Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under. Overall, Kohli has 2,147 Test runs against the Aussies at 48.79 (100s: 9, 50s: 5).