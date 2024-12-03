Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's Nahid Rana's bowling prowess, including a maiden five-wicket haul, disrupted West Indies' momentum in the 2nd Test, earning praise from the coach.

Rana took a brilliant fifer (Image source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Nahid Rana's fifer puts Bangladesh in control

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:24 am Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Nahid Rana's maiden Test five-wicket haul has put Bangladesh in a dominating position against the West Indies, in the second and final Test at Sabina Park. The young pacer spearheaded the attack as Bangladesh bundled out the hosts for 146 in their first innings, taking an 18-run lead. Rana returned with figures of five for 61, while his fellow bowlers Hasan Mahmud (2/19), Taskin Ahmed (1/10), Taijul Islam (1/36), and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/16) complimented him well.

Batting prowess

Bangladesh's top order shows resilience in 2nd innings

After their bowling heroics, Bangladesh's top order displayed a new-found confidence in the second innings. They ended the day at 193/5, taking their lead to 211 runs with five wickets in hand. Shadman Islam's solid 46 and a brisk 42 off just 39 balls from captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who promoted himself up the batting order, marked the performance.

Disruption

Rana's bowling prowess disrupts West Indies's momentum

The West Indies, who resumed the day at 70/1, were soon shaken by Rana. The young bowler picked four more wickets after having dismissed Mikyle Louis on the previous day. Keacy Carty was the top scorer for the home side with 40 runs, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 39 before being caught off Rana's bowling.

Coach's praise

Bangladesh bowling coach praises Rana's performance

Bangladesh's bowling coach Andre Adams also praised Rana's performance. He said, "When you bowl 150 k's (km/h) you are going to take wickets eventually." Adams stressed the importance of nurturing young talent like Rana and acknowledged the support he receives from fellow seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud on the field.

Stats

Maiden fifer for Rana

Rana's 6/61 are now also his best figures in First-Class cricket. The pacer, who made his First-Class debut in 2021, has now raced to 82 scalps across 21 games, averaging an impressive 25-plus. The tally includes four fifers and six four-wicket hauls. 19 of his wickets have come in six Tests at 36.78. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in Bangladesh whites.