2nd Test: Nahid Rana's fifer puts Bangladesh in control
Nahid Rana's maiden Test five-wicket haul has put Bangladesh in a dominating position against the West Indies, in the second and final Test at Sabina Park. The young pacer spearheaded the attack as Bangladesh bundled out the hosts for 146 in their first innings, taking an 18-run lead. Rana returned with figures of five for 61, while his fellow bowlers Hasan Mahmud (2/19), Taskin Ahmed (1/10), Taijul Islam (1/36), and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/16) complimented him well.
Bangladesh's top order shows resilience in 2nd innings
After their bowling heroics, Bangladesh's top order displayed a new-found confidence in the second innings. They ended the day at 193/5, taking their lead to 211 runs with five wickets in hand. Shadman Islam's solid 46 and a brisk 42 off just 39 balls from captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who promoted himself up the batting order, marked the performance.
Rana's bowling prowess disrupts West Indies's momentum
The West Indies, who resumed the day at 70/1, were soon shaken by Rana. The young bowler picked four more wickets after having dismissed Mikyle Louis on the previous day. Keacy Carty was the top scorer for the home side with 40 runs, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 39 before being caught off Rana's bowling.
Bangladesh bowling coach praises Rana's performance
Bangladesh's bowling coach Andre Adams also praised Rana's performance. He said, "When you bowl 150 k's (km/h) you are going to take wickets eventually." Adams stressed the importance of nurturing young talent like Rana and acknowledged the support he receives from fellow seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud on the field.
Maiden fifer for Rana
Rana's 6/61 are now also his best figures in First-Class cricket. The pacer, who made his First-Class debut in 2021, has now raced to 82 scalps across 21 games, averaging an impressive 25-plus. The tally includes four fifers and six four-wicket hauls. 19 of his wickets have come in six Tests at 36.78. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in Bangladesh whites.