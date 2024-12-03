Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh supports BCCI's decision to skip the Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to political tensions, stating it won't significantly impact if Pakistan also refuses to play in India.

He sympathizes with Pakistani fans missing out on watching players like Virat Kohli and urges the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider their stance, suggesting other countries like Malaysia and Sri Lanka could host the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh gives stern message to Pakistan amid CT controversy

Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Amid the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has given a stern message to the latter. The two boards are at loggerheads over the venue for the upcoming Champions Trophy. "Don't come to India if you don't want to, we don't have any issues," Harbhajan told Sports Today.

Harbhajan supports BCCI's stance on Champions Trophy

Harbhajan backed BCCI's decision to not tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, owing to political tensions. He said India's refusal to travel wouldn't make much difference if Pakistan decided against participating in India. "If Pakistan don't come to India, it won't matter much," he said, adding that the current cricketers would probably think the same.

Harbhajan recalls past experiences, sympathizes with Pakistani fans

The former off-spinner fondly remembered his tours to Pakistan for bilateral matches, praising their hospitality. However, he sympathized with Pakistani cricket fans who are missing out on watching top-tier players like Virat Kohli due to the ongoing situation. "I feel bad for the viewers there that they don't get to see champion players like Virat Kohli," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan urges PCB to reconsider stance on Champions Trophy

Urging the PCB to rethink its decision, Harbhajan asked them to let the Champions Trophy happen. He proposed other countries such as Malaysia and Sri Lanka would be happy to host it. "Let the tournament happen, you can't just halt it," he said. This comes as the Champions Trophy schedule is still unconfirmed with less than three months to go for it to start.