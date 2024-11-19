Perth Test: Ian Healy reveals strategy to tackle Virat Kohli
Former Australian cricketer, Ian Healy, has shared a strategic approach for the upcoming India vs Australia first Test in Perth. Despite Virat Kohli's recent underperformance in his last five Test matches, where he scored only 192 runs at an average of 21.33 with just one half-century, Healy warns against underestimating him. The ex-cricketer believes that Kohli still has a lot to offer. Here's more.
Healy's strategy for Australian bowlers against Kohli
Healy has detailed a three-pronged strategy for Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood to target Kohli's weaknesses. The plan is to bowl wide to Kohli in a bid to trap him in front, instead of looking for an edge from him. "I wonder if the Australian (bowlers) can suss out any tentativeness in his technique and if he's being overcautious, not watching the ball, and playing his shots," Healy said on SEN Cricket.
Healy suggests aggressive approach to unsettle Kohli
Healy also recommends an aggressive approach to rattle Kohli, taking a leaf out of William O'Rourke's book, who had successfully dismissed the Indian batsman with a short delivery in Bengaluru. The former wicket-keeper wants Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood to target Kohli's shoulder and push him back into a defensive position inside the 30-yard circle. "Keep the ball away from Virat Kohli so that he wants to come and hit the ball," Healy advised.
Healy's plan to exploit Kohli's footwork and technique
Healy further explained his plan, focusing on exploiting Kohli's footwork and technique. "Then you fire the impact ball into the front pad, which has become stationary once again. If his footwork is flowing and he's not tentative, then I can go body-bashing," he said. This way, Kohli would be forced to play an uncontrolled hook/pull shot, leading to his dismissal in the upcoming Perth Test against Australia.
McGrath wants Australia to go hard at Kohli
On November 17, Glenn McGrath shared his advise regarding how the Aussies should approach the first encounter. He felt that Australia's best bet would be to target India's main man Kohli. McGrath spoke about it on Fox Cricket and said, "If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there's a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift."
Kohli's numbers have taken a hit
As per ESPNcricinfo, since 2021, Kohli has amassed 1,722 runs from 31 matches at just 33.11 (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Across 38 innings versus the spinners during this phase, he has been dismissed 27 times. He owns 793 runs at 29.37. He has also been dismissed 25 times by pacers at an average of 37.16. In six matches this year, Kohli has piled up a sorry 250 runs from 12 innings at 22.72 (50s: 1).