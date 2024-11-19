Summarize Simplifying... In short Ian Healy has outlined a strategy for Australian bowlers to exploit Virat Kohli's weaknesses in the upcoming Perth Test.

The plan involves bowling wide to Kohli, using an aggressive approach to push him into a defensive position, and targeting his footwork and technique.

Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath advises the Aussies to go hard at Kohli, whose performance has been underwhelming recently, with only 1,722 runs from 31 matches since 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Healy feels Kohli is still a big threat (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Perth Test: Ian Healy reveals strategy to tackle Virat Kohli

By Rajdeep Saha 12:44 pm Nov 19, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricketer, Ian Healy, has shared a strategic approach for the upcoming India vs Australia first Test in Perth. Despite Virat Kohli's recent underperformance in his last five Test matches, where he scored only 192 runs at an average of 21.33 with just one half-century, Healy warns against underestimating him. The ex-cricketer believes that Kohli still has a lot to offer. Here's more.

Game plan

Healy's strategy for Australian bowlers against Kohli

Healy has detailed a three-pronged strategy for Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood to target Kohli's weaknesses. The plan is to bowl wide to Kohli in a bid to trap him in front, instead of looking for an edge from him. "I wonder if the Australian (bowlers) can suss out any tentativeness in his technique and if he's being overcautious, not watching the ball, and playing his shots," Healy said on SEN Cricket.

Aggressive tactics

Healy suggests aggressive approach to unsettle Kohli

Healy also recommends an aggressive approach to rattle Kohli, taking a leaf out of William O'Rourke's book, who had successfully dismissed the Indian batsman with a short delivery in Bengaluru. The former wicket-keeper wants Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood to target Kohli's shoulder and push him back into a defensive position inside the 30-yard circle. "Keep the ball away from Virat Kohli so that he wants to come and hit the ball," Healy advised.

Exploitation strategy

Healy's plan to exploit Kohli's footwork and technique

Healy further explained his plan, focusing on exploiting Kohli's footwork and technique. "Then you fire the impact ball into the front pad, which has become stationary once again. If his footwork is flowing and he's not tentative, then I can go body-bashing," he said. This way, Kohli would be forced to play an uncontrolled hook/pull shot, leading to his dismissal in the upcoming Perth Test against Australia.

Words

McGrath wants Australia to go hard at Kohli

On November 17, Glenn McGrath shared his advise regarding how the Aussies should approach the first encounter. He felt that Australia's best bet would be to target India's main man Kohli. McGrath spoke about it on Fox Cricket and said, "If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there's a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift."

Numbers

Kohli's numbers have taken a hit

As per ESPNcricinfo, since 2021, Kohli has amassed 1,722 runs from 31 matches at just 33.11 (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Across 38 innings versus the spinners during this phase, he has been dismissed 27 times. He owns 793 runs at 29.37. He has also been dismissed 25 times by pacers at an average of 37.16. In six matches this year, Kohli has piled up a sorry 250 runs from 12 innings at 22.72 (50s: 1).