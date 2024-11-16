Summarize Simplifying... In short Tilak Varma's back-to-back centuries in the 3rd and 4th T20I matches led India to a 3-1 series victory over South Africa.

Varma's brilliant century in the 4th T20I propelled India to a thumping 135-run victory (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma reveals motivation behind back-to-back T20I tons against SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:53 pm Nov 16, 202412:53 pm

What's the story India's rising cricket star Tilak Varma has revealed what inspired his sensational performance in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. The young gun played a phenomenal innings in the 4th T20I at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium on November 15. He credited his previous poor outing at the same venue during the 2023 T20I series, where he was dismissed for a duck.

Varma's brilliant century in the 4th T20I propelled India to a thumping 135-run victory against South Africa. He was awarded the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series. Looking back at his innings, Varma said, "This innings was very crucial for the team and the series." He also thanked Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav for being there for him throughout this journey.

Varma's record-breaking performance in T20I series

India won the T20I series 3-1 against South Africa, with Varma being the key player. He was promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, a spot usually held by skipper Suryakumar. Taking the opportunity, Varma scored centuries in the third and fourth matches of the series. This made him only the second Indian and fifth overall player to do so.

Varma and Samson's partnership sets new record

Varma, along with Sanju Samson, also set a new record for India in the T20I format by amassing an unbeaten 210-run partnership. It is the highest ever for India in this format. Varma also became the youngest centurion in T20Is with his hundred at Centurion and contributed a 120-run knock in the series finale, which earned him the Player of the Series award.

Varma's unbeaten 107 propels India to victory

In the third T20I, Varma's unbeaten 107 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 50 propelled India to a formidable 219/6. South Africa fought back but fell short, reaching only 208/7. Arshdeep Singh's three wickets proved crucial for India's victory in this match.

India's exceptional performance in 4th T20I

In the fourth match, India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Samson and Sharma opened for India, stitching a solid 73-run partnership. As the innings progressed, the partnership between Varma and Samson only grew stronger. In just 51 balls, Samson scored his century in the 18th over, followed by Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.