Virat Kohli, one of the most successful visiting batters in Australia, has scored 1,352 runs in 13 Tests, including six centuries.

His career highlights include his maiden Test ton against Australia in 2011, twin centuries on his Test captaincy debut in 2014, and becoming the first Asian skipper to record a Test series win Down Under in 2018-19.

Despite India's repeated success in Australia, Kohli only played the opening game in the 2020-21 series.

Virat Kohli owns these prominent Test feats on Australian soil

What's the story India are gearing up to take on Australia in an all-important five-match away Test series, starting on November 22. Stakes are incredibly high with important ICC World Test Championship points on offer. Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli would be instrumental to India's success. This will be his fourth Test tour of Australia. Here we look at his incredible Test record on Australian soil.

Performance history

Kohli's impressive track record in Australia

Kohli has made a name for himself as one of the most successful visiting batters in Australia. In 13 Tests on Australian soil, he has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, with a top score of 169, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes six centuries and four half-centuries. Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under.

Century

Maiden Test ton versus Australia

It must be noted that Kohli's maiden Test ton was recorded against the Aussies only. The occasion was the fourth Test of the India-Australia 2011-12 Test series, and the venue was the Adelaide Oval. Although India's star-studded top order collapsed, Kohli showcased his bravado and played one of his most significant knocks. He scored 116 off 213 balls. India, however, lost the game by 298 runs.

Captaincy debut

Twin tons on Test captaincy debut

India's 2014-15 Test series Down Under will remain a golden highlight of Kohli's career. The opening game in Adelaide marked Kohli's Test captaincy debut, and the batter celebrated the same with twin centuries (115 and 141). He thus became the first Indian captain to slam twin tons on their Test captaincy debut. Kohli also became the second Indian to smash twin hundreds in a Test in Australia after Vijay Hazare.

Historic series

The memorable 2014-15 series

As mentioned, Kohli was on a roll in the 2014-15 series in Australia. He smashed 692 runs in four games at 86.50, the third-most for an Indian in a Test series. The tally includes four tons, the joint-most for an Indian in a Test series. Kohli stands fifth on the list among visiting batters with the most runs in a Test series Down Under.

Triumph

A historic series win in 2018-19

Kohli scripted history in the 2018-19 tour of Australia, becoming the first Asian skipper to record a Test series win Down Under. India clinched the four-match affair 2-1 as Kohli scored 282 runs at 40.29. Meanwhile, India replicated their heroics in the 2020-21 Australia tour, recording a Test series win by the same margin. However, Kohli only played the opening game in that series.