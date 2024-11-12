Jannik Sinner receives year-end number one trophy, enters record books
Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has ended 2024 as the world number one in the ATP Rankings. He celebrated the feat in front of his home crowd at the ATP Finals, becoming the first Italian to achieve this feat in men's tennis. Sinner won the Australian Open and US Open this year, having become the top-ranked men's player a month ago. An emotional Sinner received the ATP Year-End number one trophy presented by PIF honours on Monday.
Journey to the top of men's tennis
Sinner is just the 19th player and 29th man overall to claim the year-end number one honor. He officially became the first Italian tennis player to receive this award presented at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday. Former world number one, Boris Becker, who attended the trophy presentation, hailed Sinner as "the man to beat for a long time."
Sinner's emotional victory and future challenges
Sinner thanked everyone for the support he has received around the world and from his team. He also mentioned the sacrifices made by his family since he was 13, adding that without them, it wouldn't have been possible to achieve this feat. Despite testing positive in two separate drug tests earlier this year, Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing. However, a final ruling on an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency is expected early next year.
Seven titles for Sinner in 2024
Sinner has become the fourth active player to win the year-end number one honor, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz. He stressed that this trophy is a year of playing consistent tennis, which makes it a tough but rewarding achievement. Sinner has won seven titles and has a win-loss record of 65-6 in the ongoing season.