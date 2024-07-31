Paris Olympics: Tennis star Novak Djokovic reaches men's singles quarter-finals
Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic reached the 2024 Paris Olympics men's singles quarter-finals after beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer. Djokovic claimed another straight-set victory (7-5, 6-3) over the German after over an hour at Court Philippe-Chatrier (Roland Garros). Notably, Koepfer could not match the Serb's guile and agility in the second set. Djokovic's quest for an elusive gold medal at the Olympics continues.
A look at match stats
Djokovic won a total of 66 points and 23 service winners throughout the match. He served five aces compared to Koepfer's seven. The former won seven backhand and as many forehand winners. He won 24 of his 59 receiving points and converted three of his four break points. Koepfer (23) had more unforced errors than Djokovic (15). The former recorded two double-faults.
Djokovic marches forward with three wins
Djokovic's Paris Games campaign was off to a brilliant start as he claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Australian Matthew Ebden. He needed just 53 minutes to reach the second round. Djokovic then beat legend Rafael Nadal to reach the third round. He secured a 6-1, 6-4 win in what was a record-extending 60th ATP head-to-head clash between the two.
Djokovic eyes second Olympic medal
Djokovic's first and only medal at the Olympics came at the 2008 Beijing Games. The Serb, seeded third in men's singles, reached the semi-finals before losing to Nadal. Djokovic then beat the other semi-final's loser, James Blake to settle for the bronze medal.
Djokovic to face Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals
Djokovic, who is 26-7 on the ATP Tour this season, will take on Greece star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. Djokovic has won the pair's past 10 meetings. Notably, Tsitsipas downed Argentina's Sebastian Baez in round three. The former won 7-5, 6-1.