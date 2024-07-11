In short Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan, a former tennis enthusiast, revealed at Wimbledon 2024 that he quit the sport due to his father's decision.

Despite his past in tennis, Khan is content with his current path and even praised rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

Aamir Khan discusses his past as a tennis player

Wimbledon 2024: Aamir Khan reveals why he abruptly quit tennis

By Isha Sharma 01:35 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently attended Wimbledon 2024 in London, where he disclosed his past as a junior-level tennis player. In a conversation with former tennis player Vijay Amritraj, shared by Star Sports India, Khan revealed that he once held the title of Maharashtra State Champion. However, his tennis career ended abruptly because his father was against it. Despite this, Khan expressed satisfaction with his current life and career.

'Dad decided that I should stop playing so I stopped'

Khan expressed, "I don't think I could have ever made it to any significant level but I really enjoyed the game so I had a lot of fun while playing it," he said. "And then one fine day, my dad decided that I should stop playing so I stopped," he said, adding, "Well, I think I am very happy where I am so yeah, and good for tennis that I didn't continue."

Khan reflects on Wimbledon experiences and rising tennis star

Khan's attendance at this year's Wimbledon wasn't his first. He revealed that he had previously attended the Men's Final in 2023 with his children Junaid, Ira, and Azad. "I've been here only once to actually watch it live which was last year. I came with my kids and it was a wonderful experience," he said. Additionally, Khan shared his thoughts on rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, praising his potential to be one of the all-time greats.

Khan also spoke about possibility of a film on tennis

His upcoming film after box office disappointment

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which did not perform well at the box office. Despite this setback, he remains active in his acting career. His next film, Sitare Zameen Par, is scheduled for release in December and co-stars Genelia Deshmukh. He is also producing the period film Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.