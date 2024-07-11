In short Simplifying... In short 'ALF' child star, Benji Gregory, known for his role as Brian Tanner, has passed away at 46.

The cause of his death is under investigation, with his history of depression, bipolar disorder, and sleep disorder being considered.

After his acting career, Gregory served in the US Navy before receiving an honorable medical discharge.

Benji Gregory, star of 'ALF,' dies at 46

By Isha Sharma 01:12 pm Jul 11, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Benji Gregory, renowned for his role in the 1980s sitcom ALF, has died at age 46. He was found deceased in his car on June 13 in a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, as reported by TMZ. It is believed that he succumbed to vehicular heatstroke as temperatures soared to 109 degrees on June 12. His service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle. May he rest in peace.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into Gregory's death continues

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has stated that the cause of Gregory's death is still under investigation. His sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, disclosed to TMZ that Gregory had been struggling with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder. These conditions often kept him awake for days. The possibility of these factors contributing to his untimely demise is being explored. His acting credits as a child artist also reportedly included The Twilight Zone and Pound Puppies.

Acting career

Gregory's rise to fame with 'ALF'

Born Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg on May 26, 1978, in Los Angeles, California, Gregory hailed from a family of actors. He gained fame for his role as Brian Tanner in the sitcom ALF, which aired from 1986 to 1990. The show follows an alien life form named Gordon Shumway who crashes into the Tanner family's suburban home. Gregory appeared in a total of 101 episodes before the show was canceled.

Post-acting

Gregory's life beyond acting and 'ALF'

Despite his early success, Gregory chose to step away from acting. In a 2000 People magazine article he shared on Instagram last year, he stated that he felt relieved when ALF was canceled as he didn't want to do any more shows. However, he expressed no regrets about his acting career. Gregory's last Instagram post was on April 11. In addition to acting, Gregory also served in the US Navy from 2003 until his honorable medical discharge in 2005.