In brief Simplifying... In brief Karni Sena, led by Shiv Singh Shekhawat, is planning a nationwide protest over the CBI's lack of progress in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, four years after his death.

Meanwhile, Rajput's lawyer, Varun Singh, confirms they're still awaiting a CBI chargesheet.

Before his death, Rajput was set to work on a film with Rhea Chakraborty, who was later accused of fraud and abetment to suicide by Rajput's father. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karni Sena plans nationwide movement for Sushant Singh Rajput case

Karni Sena threatens 'nationwide stir' over CBI-'inaction' in Sushant's case

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Jul 06, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The Karni Sena, a prominent Indian socio-political group, has reportedly announced its plan to launch a nationwide movement. This action hinges on whether the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a report on the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Four years after the actor's tragic and untimely death in June 2020, the case unfortunately remains unresolved.

Call for justice

'We are planning to do a nationwide stir...'

Per ETimes, Karni Sena's national president Shiv Singh Shekhawat stated, "We will raise Sushant Singh Rajput's voice to know who killed him." "It's been four years the CBI says the inquiry is going on but no report has been filed. We are planning to do a nationwide stir." "We will light lamps and gherao the mantralaya if the report is not filed and we don't get to know who killed him."

Legal update

Legal team awaits CBI's chargesheet on Rajput's case

Meanwhile, Varun Singh, the lawyer representing Rajput, has confirmed that they are still awaiting an update from the CBI. "We really have no update. The only thing we know is CBI has yet to file a chargesheet in the case," Singh said. Initially, Mumbai police were investigating the death case, but it was transferred to the CBI in August 2020.

Career update

Rajput's unfulfilled film project and posthumous release

Before his death, Rajput was scheduled to start work on a Rumy Jafri film with his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in May 2020. However, due to COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions, the project did not proceed. To note, shortly after Singh's death, his father KK Singh, filed a complaint in Patna against Chakraborty, thereby accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide. This led to her spending 28 days in Byculla jail as investigations into Rajput's death unfolded.

Death

All about the tragic demise of Singh

Singh was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had reportedly been suffering from clinical depression in the months leading to his tragic demise, medical reports had then suggested. Having started as a television actor, Singh gained fame with movies such as M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously.