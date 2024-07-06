In brief Simplifying... In brief "The Sabarmati Report", a political thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is undergoing reshoots of certain scenes following concerns raised by the Central Board of Film Certification.

What's the story Director Tushar Hiranandani, fresh off the success of his recent hit Srikanth, is currently reshooting parts of the upcoming political thriller The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "The film is not going for a massive reshoot. The producers felt that some scenes could come out strongly and they thought of roping in Tushar Hiranandani for the reshoot." This update is surprising since the movie is originally helmed by Ranjan Chandel.

In April 2024, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) voiced concerns about certain scenes in The Sabarmati Report potentially offending a section of the audience. This sparked discussions about possible reshoots, although it remains unclear if these concerns are directly linked to Hiranandani's current work. The film's initial May release date was postponed due to these objections and worries about violating the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Sabarmati Report is a political thriller that also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The plot revolves around two reporters investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. On Saturday, Bollywood Hungama also reported that the film has been pushed from its August 2 release slot and may now release in September or October.