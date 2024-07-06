Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film titled 'F1'; first-look poster unveiled
Apple Original Films has officially announced the title of its highly anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Appropriately named F1, the announcement was made on Friday, accompanied by the release of a teaser poster. The first look poster features Pitt suited up as a former driver making a comeback in Formula 1. The film is helmed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski.
'F1' movie cast and filming details revealed
The cast of F1 also includes Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo. The film was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends alongside real-life Formula 1 professionals. Bardem plays a team owner overseeing a last-place team. Pitt described the plot saying, "They're 21-22 on the grid, they've never scored a point...they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and high jinks ensue."
'F1' movie distribution and release details
Warner Bros has secured the distribution rights for F1, with a release date set for June 27, 2025, in North America and June 25, 2025, internationally. The film was purchased by Apple for an estimated $130M-$140M before above-the-line compensation. A sneak peek of the movie is scheduled to be unveiled at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday.