In short Simplifying... In short YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu was arrested following a complaint by actor Tej about an inappropriate conversation on a podcast about a father-daughter relationship.

The complaint led to a criminal case under the Information Technology Act, with Hanumantu going into hiding before his arrest.

Despite posting an apology on Instagram, the controversy continues to unfold. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Controversial YouTuber arrested for insensitive remarks

Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu arrested for insensitive comments

By Isha Sharma 01:09 pm Jul 11, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Praneeth Hanumantu, a controversial YouTuber, was reportedly arrested in Bengaluru by the TG-Cyber Security Bureau (TG-CSB) on Thursday. The arrest came after actor Sai Dharam Tej lodged a complaint against Hanumantu and others for allegedly making insensitive remarks about a child during a podcast. Hanumantu is expected to be transported to Hyderabad following his appearance before a local court in Bengaluru.

Legal proceedings

Case registered under the Information Technology Act

Hanumantu's case was registered under FIR number 18/2024, citing violations of various sections of the Information Technology Act. Hanumantu reportedly went into hiding after the case was filed against him. According to a press note from TG-CSB officials, the case involves "a group of individuals who engaged in vulgar and obscene conversations about a father-daughter relationship on a YouTube podcast."

Complaint details

Actor's complaint led to criminal case registration

The issue came to light when actor Tej uploaded the alleged objectionable conversation from the podcast, alerting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana DGP. The Chief Minister responded to the alert and the DGP announced the registration of a criminal case via X. Four days after Tej lodged his complaint, Hanumantu was arrested. Three days ago, the YouTuber posted an apology video on his Instagram account.