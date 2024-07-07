In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Sai Dharam Tej has criticized a YouTuber for making inappropriate comments in a video, calling it "gruesome, disgusting and scary".

Telugu YouTube community in turmoil due to Praneeth Hanumantu's toxic remarks

Sai Dharam Tej lambasts YouTuber for 'beyond disgusting' toxic remarks

What's the story The Telugu YouTube community is currently in turmoil following inappropriate comments made by popular creator, Praneeth Hanumantu, during a live session. The remarks, which included sexual references and jokes about a video featuring a father and his young daughter, have sparked widespread outrage. Clips from the session were widely shared on social media platforms, leading to an outpouring of condemnation from viewers. Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej also criticized him for his remarks.

'World of social media has become ruthless and dangerous...'

In a social media post on Sunday, Tej expressed his outrage, stating, "To whom so ever it may concern, my kind request to all parents is to please use some sort of discretion when you post a video or photos of your kids as the world of social media has become ruthless and dangerous." He continued, "Those people who have stooped to such low standards, I hope that you never get to see the turmoil of a parent."

'This is beyond gruesome': Tej reshared the video

In another post, Tej further stated, "This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary." He reshared the unsettling video of the livestream, and wrote, "Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilized social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank." "I sincerely request Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumala...Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @ncbn Garu & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu...to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future, (sic)."

Hanumantu apologized amid ongoing backlash

In the wake of the backlash, Hanumantu issued an apology, acknowledging the problematic nature of his comments and expressing deep remorse for his lack of judgment. Despite his apology, netizens continue to express their outrage. "Worst Worst Worst behavior by Praneeth Hanumantu, Please look into this issue of Vulgar language and Do respond YouTube," a user on X/Twitter tweeted. Another user said, "Hanumantu's apology is not ready to be accepted by anyone; it was unbelievably disgraceful."