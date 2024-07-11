In short Simplifying... In short The Indian thriller 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has reached a box office collection of ₹10 crore in just six days.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has been praised for its intense action and compelling plot, leading Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment to plan an English-language remake.

The remake will be led by Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young from 87Eleven Entertainment.

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:51 pm Jul 11, 202412:51 pm

What's the story The action-thriller film Kill, featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, has surpassed the ₹10 crore mark in box office collections on its sixth day of release. The movie, which premiered on July 5, raked in ₹1.25 crore on its opening day. It continued to perform well, amassing ₹2.15 crore and ₹2.7 crore on the second and third days respectively, followed by a steady collection of ₹1.3 crore each on the fourth and fifth days.

Critical acclaim

'Kill' receives positive reviews, set for international remake

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The film's Day 6 earnings dipped slightly to ₹1.25 crore, bringing the total box office collection to ₹10 crore. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness on September 7, 2023, and was also showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival. Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment have announced plans to remake this Indian thriller due to its intense action sequences and compelling plotline.

Remake announcement

'Kill' remake to be backed by 87Eleven Entertainment

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young from 87Eleven Entertainment are set to helm the remake of Kill. Stahelski expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible." He further added, "It's exciting to be developing an English-language version-- we have big shoes to fill." The original film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala.