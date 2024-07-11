In short Simplifying... In short Anil Kapoor is set to star in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe films 'War 2', 'Alpha', and 'Pathaan 2', alongside big names like Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

'War 2' is slated for release on August 15, 2025, while 'Alpha' will be the first female-led film in the series, and 'Pathaan 2' is still in the writing stage.

Anil Kapoor joins YRF spy universe in full-fledged capacity

After 'Alpha,' Anil Kapoor signs 'War 2' and 'Pathaan 2'

By Isha Sharma 12:49 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Anil Kapoor has inked a multi-film deal with Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, one of the largest intellectual properties in Indian cinema. The actor will portray the head of R&AW (Research and Operations Wing) in this expanding universe, which already features top stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Kapoor was "bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe."

Kapoor's upcoming roles in YRF spy universe revealed

Kapoor's first appearance in the YRF Spy Universe will be in War 2, alongside Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. He will then feature in Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. His journey within this universe is set to culminate with Pathaan 2, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The source added that "Anil Kapoor will be the constant in all spy films."

YRF Spy Universe's upcoming slate of films

The next film from the YRF Spy Universe set to hit theaters is War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and scheduled for release on August 15, 2025. Following this, Shiv Rawail's directorial venture Alpha will mark the first female-led saga in the universe. The timeline for Pathaan 2 is currently under wraps, but it is in the writing stage and expected to commence later in 2025.