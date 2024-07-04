In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about the challenges he faced in his career, attributing his lack of roles to industry politics.

His father, Suresh Oberoi, praised his son's resilience, stating that the opposition from the media and industry could have led others to substance abuse.

Oberoi's feud with actor Khan, stemming from a past relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, added to his struggles, leading him to reflect on the unnecessary hardships he endured. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vivek Oberoi speaks out on industry lobbies

Is Bollywood rigged? Vivek Oberoi reveals becoming 'victim of lobby'

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Jul 04, 202409:31 am

What's the story Vivek Oberoi, acclaimed for his roles in successful films such as the Masti franchise, Saathiya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Omkara, recently opened up about the influence of lobbying on his Bollywood career. The actor's career trajectory took a hit following a public feud with superstar Salman Khan in 2003. Despite delivering hit movies and earning praise for his performances, Oberoi stated that he stopped receiving movie offers as he became a victim of "a system and lobby."

Personal struggles

Oberoi on not receiving new work despite acclaimed performances

In an interview with India News, Oberoi stated, "I have been doing other businesses for a while now." "There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performance was appreciated, yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all, when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny."

Father's perspective

Suresh Oberoi commends son's resilience amid career challenges

Separately, Suresh Oberoi spoke about his son's resilience during this challenging period in his career. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It is his strength that he got through this. If it was someone else, they would have become an alcoholic or perhaps a drug addict." "People were really against him. Media, and the people in the film industry, even the actors... sometimes when people get successful very quickly, others can't take it."

Feud with Khan

Why didn't Khan-Oberoi see eye to eye?

Khan and Oberoi were engaged in a long-standing feud because Oberoi allegedly dated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Khan's former partner. In 2003, Oberoi, in a press conference, accused the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor of threatening him. More recently, reflecting on that phase, Oberoi told HT, "In hindsight, I went through a lot of stuff that was unnecessary. A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories...I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely, exhausted and tired."