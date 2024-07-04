In brief Simplifying... In brief The extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set for July 12, is expected to be a star-studded affair with potential performances from music icons like Justin Bieber, Badshah, and Karan Aujla.

The sangeet ceremony will be held at The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with a guest list including Bollywood stars and a menu featuring delicacies from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar.

The pre-wedding festivities have already seen a mass wedding for disadvantaged couples and a traditional mameru ceremony.

Justin Bieber, Badshah, and Karan Aujla to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'sangeet' ceremony

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Jul 04, 202409:10 am

What's the story The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to feature performances by international and local music stars. One of the most important pre-wedding functions, the sangeet ceremony, is scheduled for Friday in Mumbai. Speculation is abuzz that Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Punjabi artists Karan Aujla and Badshah will perform at the event! This will be a celebration like no other.

Artist negotiations

More music icons in talks for Ambani-Merchant's wedding festivities

In addition to Bieber, Aujla, and Badshah, other music industry heavyweights such as Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, and Bruno Mars are reportedly in discussions to perform at the sangeet ceremony. These artists are expected to entertain guests with their hit tracks at the lavish event. However, negotiations are still ongoing to confirm their availability for the wedding celebrations. Earlier, Rihanna was the star attraction during the pre-wedding festivities in March.

Event logistics

Sangeet venue and dress code details revealed

The sangeet ceremony will take place at The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), starting from 7pm. The dress code for the evening is Indian Regal Glamor. The Grand Theatre, where the event is being held, reportedly has a seating capacity of 2000 people. Apart from the Ambani-Merchant families, Bollywood actors are expected to grace the event with their performances.

Previous celebrations

Mass wedding and 'mameru' ceremony were organized earlier

Earlier, as part of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding for fifty economically disadvantaged couples from Palghar on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at Mumbai's Reliance Corporate Park and was attended by nearly eight hundred people. This charitable act is one of many events leading up to the grand wedding. On Wednesday, a traditional mameru ceremony was also organized, which featured several prominent guests such as Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar.

Wedding plans

Wedding schedule and menu details unveiled

The extravagant wedding of Ambani and Merchant, dubbed the "wedding of the year," is scheduled for July 12, followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, will take place on July 14. The couple's wedding menu will feature a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi, personally commissioned by Nita Ambani during her visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple as part of the pre-wedding festivities.