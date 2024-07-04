In brief Simplifying... In brief The series 'My Lady Jane' smartly tweaks its original plot, ditching a controversial cousin romance and instead, amplifying a love story between Jane and her husband, Guildford.

It also introduces a significant LGBTQ+ element, portraying King Edward as gay, and celebrates "queer joy" through his relationship with Fitz.

Prime Video's 'My Lady Jane' is streaming now

'My Lady Jane' series outshines original book by altering plot

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jul 04, 202404:10 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the historical romance My Lady Jane has successfully averted a potential disaster by making a significant change to the original book's plot. The series, which has received higher ratings on Rotten Tomatoes than all three seasons of Bridgerton, is based on the eponymous novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. This novel was recognized as a New York Times bestseller and Publishers Weekly's best young adult book of 2016.

Subplot removal

Series ditched uncomfortable subplot for modern audiences

The series introduces several changes to the original book's plot, including the removal of a potentially disastrous subplot involving a romantic relationship between first cousins, Jane Grey and King Edward. Despite being all right for the time depicted, this subplot was deemed inappropriate for modern audiences. The decision to eliminate this subplot from the adaptation not only improved the narrative but also reinforced the central allegory of the series.

Romance focus

Subplot removal enhanced main romantic arc

The removal of the romantic subplot between Edward and Jane was justified considering two key factors: these historical figures did not have a romantic relationship in real life, and the story aims to modernize history. This change also allowed for a stronger focus on the passionate love story between Jane and her husband, Guildford. The Amazon adaptation successfully executes the enemies-to-lovers trope without needing the tension of an ex-romance subplot.

LGBTQ+ portrayal

Series strengthens LGBTQ+ representation with plot change

In the Prime Video series, Edward is portrayed as gay, a significant improvement over the original book's plot. This representation of the LGBTQ+ community strengthens the show's central allegory, which uses the Ethian versus Verity conflict to discuss "otherness." The series frequently references LGBTQ+ issues and draws parallels with real-world situations, enhancing its overall impact. King Edward being both gay and an Ethian adds further depth to this portrayal.

Queer joy

'My Lady Jane' showcases queer joy amidst oppression

The series also highlights "queer joy," a term referring to happiness experienced by marginalized communities despite societal oppression. The relationship between Edward and Fitz exemplifies this concept, offering viewers moments of joy that defy typical narratives of trauma in LGBTQ+ stories. This portrayal emphasizes the pervasive influence of oppression while simultaneously celebrating resilience and happiness within the LGBTQ+ community.

Conclusion

Plot alteration enhanced series impact and representation

In conclusion, My Lady Jane successfully averted a potential disaster by removing an awkward romantic subplot from its source material. This change not only improved the narrative but also allowed for stronger representation of LGBTQ+ identities and issues. The series has thus enhanced its overall impact, providing a more engaging and inclusive narrative for modern audiences.