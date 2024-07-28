2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 29
India has opened its account at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 28, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the women's 10m air pistol final. She hence clinched the bronze medal. Meanwhile, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals in the women's 50kg category. Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes and teams on July 29.
List of badminton events
According to the official website, badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in the men's double game (group stage), which will get underway at 12:00pm IST. In the women's doubles match, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will meet Japan's Nami Matsuyama And Chiharu Shida. The game will start around 12:50pm.
Other badminton and table tennis matches
The men's singles event will see Lakshya Sen take on Belguim's Julien Carraggi in the group play stage (5:30pm). Coming to table tennis, Sreeja Akula will participate in the women's singles round of 32. The event will be underway at 11:30pm.
Several shooting events in the pipeline
Coming to the shooting events, two separate Indian teams will compete in the qualifying round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event (12:45pm). Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action in the men's trap qualification around (1:00pm). Ramita will play the 10m air rifle women's final (1:00pm). Arjun Babuta will feature in the air rifle men's final (3:30pm).
List of team games
As far as the team events are concerned, the men's archery team will feature in the quarter-finals (5:45pm). Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will meet Argentina in the Pool B game (4:15pm).