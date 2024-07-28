In short Simplifying... In short On July 29, the 2024 Paris Olympics will see Indian athletes in action across badminton, table tennis, shooting, and team events.

Badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto, and Ashwini Ponnappa will compete in their respective doubles matches, while Lakshya Sen and Sreeja Akula will participate in singles events.

The shooting events will feature Indian teams in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and individual events, while the men's archery and hockey teams will also be in action. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 29

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:44 pm Jul 28, 202405:44 pm

What's the story India has opened its account at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 28, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the women's 10m air pistol final. She hence clinched the bronze medal. Meanwhile, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals in the women's 50kg category. Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes and teams on July 29.

Badminton

List of badminton events

According to the official website, badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in the men's double game (group stage), which will get underway at 12:00pm IST. In the women's doubles match, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will meet Japan's Nami Matsuyama And Chiharu Shida. The game will start around 12:50pm.

Information

Other badminton and table tennis matches

The men's singles event will see Lakshya Sen take on Belguim's Julien Carraggi in the group play stage (5:30pm). Coming to table tennis, Sreeja Akula will participate in the women's singles round of 32. The event will be underway at 11:30pm.

Shooting

Several shooting events in the pipeline

Coming to the shooting events, two separate Indian teams will compete in the qualifying round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event (12:45pm). Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action in the men's trap qualification around (1:00pm). Ramita will play the 10m air rifle women's final (1:00pm). Arjun Babuta will feature in the air rifle men's final (3:30pm).

Information

List of team games

As far as the team events are concerned, the men's archery team will feature in the quarter-finals (5:45pm). Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will meet Argentina in the Pool B game (4:15pm).