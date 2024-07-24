In short Simplifying... In short Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to carry the Olympic torch in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, as well as join NBC's team for event coverage.

Snoop Dogg will carry Olympic torch in Paris

By Tanvi Gupta 02:47 pm Jul 24, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg is set to carry the Olympic torch through the final stretch in Paris, marking the 33rd Olympic Games. Per reports, the iconic musician will hold the torch aloft in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris and home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium. The announcement was made by Mathieu Hanotin, Mayor of Saint-Denis, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Participation

Snoop Dogg's social media tease and NBC role

The 52-year-old rapper hinted at his participation in the Olympics with a post on X on Tuesday, sharing a photo of his arrival in Paris. The caption read, "U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg, (sic)." Besides carrying the torch, Snoop Dogg will join NBC's team to provide coverage of the event. According to an NBC press release, he will be on-site in Paris for regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show starting Friday (July 26).

Involvement

His role and excitement for the Olympics

Snoop Dogg will be checking in with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and offering primetime coverage at various events throughout the competition. His role will include exploring Paris's iconic landmarks, attending Olympic competitions and events, and visiting with athletes and their families. The rapper expressed his excitement about being part of the Olympics, stating, "I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris."

Other celebrities

More about the flame and the game!

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg won't be alone in Saint-Denis. French actor Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar will also be part of the event. The Olympic torch relay is more than just transporting a flame; it's a symbol of inspiration, unity, and excitement. Each torchbearer adds their unique story and background, enriching the journey of the Olympics. Notably, the opening ceremony will kick off on Friday and conclude with the closing ceremony on August 11.